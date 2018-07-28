Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Body Of Man Pulled From Hudson River
police & fire

Two Behind Bars Following Pursuit Over New TZB Into Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Two men took police on a chase after stealing tools from the Mount Pleasant Home Depot.
Two men took police on a chase after stealing tools from the Mount Pleasant Home Depot. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men are behind bars after taking police on a chase over the new Tappan Zee Bridge after allegedly stealing tools from the Home Depot in Mount Pleasant.

The men, who have not been identified, tried to steal two “hammer tools” valued at $650 each around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday from Home Depot in Mount Pleasant, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Store employees spotted the men as they put the items in a cart and left without paying. When confronted, they fled in a car, O'Leary said.

County police spotted the car near the bridge and chased them over into Rockland where they were stopped by Orangetown Police Department and the New York State Police who turned them back over to County police, he added.

Once processed, the men will be charged with grand larceny and reckless endangerment, O'Leary said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.