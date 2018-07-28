Two Behind Bars Following Pursuit Over New TZB Into Rockland

Two men are behind bars after taking police on a chase over the new Tappan Zee Bridge after allegedly stealing tools from the Home Depot in Mount Pleasant.

The men, who have not been identified, tried to steal two “hammer tools” valued at $650 each around 12:40 p.m. Tuesday from Home Depot in Mount Pleasant, said Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police.

Store employees spotted the men as they put the items in a cart and left without paying. When confronted, they fled in a car, O'Leary said.

County police spotted the car near the bridge and chased them over into Rockland where they were stopped by Orangetown Police Department and the New York State Police who turned them back over to County police, he added.

Once processed, the men will be charged with grand larceny and reckless endangerment, O'Leary said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

