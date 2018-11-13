Two Charged With Assault Of Roommate In Sloatsburg

Two men are behind bars after hospitalizing their third roommate with a kitchen knife in Rockland County, police said.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department responded to the Good Samaritan Hospital on Nov. 13, where a patient wanted to report an assault that had happened in the past involving his roommates in Sloatsburg.

The victim, who was in his 20s was assaulted by his two roommates - whose names have not yet been released by investigators - and suffered a laceration to his hand from a kitchen knife, police said.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 39- and 34-year-old resident in Sloatsburg, who were charged with a felony count of second-degree assault, as well as third-degree assault, menacing and criminal mischief, all misdemeanors. Both were remanded to the Rockland County Jail and are scheduled to appear in the Village of Sloatsburg Justice Court at a later date.

