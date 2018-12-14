Two From Spring Valley Charged With DWI In Rockland Sheriff Stops

Contact Us
Kathy Reakes
Joe Lombardi
Two people were arrested for DWI following stops for traffic violations.
Two area residents were nabbed for aggravated DWI after being stopped for a traffic violation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Jean Eddyson, 35, of Spring Valley was busted for DWI around 3:53 a.m. Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation on Route 45. During the stop, he was found to be intoxicated and arrested, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office said.

Eddyson was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.18 percent and DWI. They were released on a summons to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2019.

Jamie Salas, 46, of Spring Valley, was arrested around 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, after being stopped for a traffic violation on Maple Avenue, police said.

Salas was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.18 percent and a previous conviction within the past 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and false personation.

Salas was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

