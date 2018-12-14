Two From Spring Valley Charged With DWI In Rockland Sheriff Stops

Two area residents were nabbed for aggravated DWI after being stopped for a traffic violation by the Rockland County Sheriff's Office.

Jean Eddyson, 35, of Spring Valley was busted for DWI around 3:53 a.m. Monday after being stopped for a traffic violation on Route 45. During the stop, he was found to be intoxicated and arrested, the Rockland County Sheriff's Office said.

Eddyson was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.18 percent and DWI. They were released on a summons to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2019.

Jamie Salas, 46, of Spring Valley, was arrested around 2:23 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, after being stopped for a traffic violation on Maple Avenue, police said.

Salas was charged with aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level higher than 0.18 percent and a previous conviction within the past 10 years, aggravated unlicensed operation, circumventing an interlock device, operating a vehicle without an interlock device and false personation.

Salas was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

