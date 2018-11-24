Contact Us
Two Nabbed, Two On Run After Robbery In Area

Kathy Reakes
Know them? Beth and Aaron Williams are wanted in an armed robbery. Photo Credit: Town of Montgomery Police
Dameon Trent Photo Credit: Town of Montgomery Police
Aracelis Olivera Photo Credit: Town of Montgomery Police

Area police are on the hunt for two armed robbery suspects, after catching two who robbed a man at gunpoint at his home.

The crime took place on Friday, Nov. 23 in the Town of Montgomery when the four confronted the victim at his home, struck him in the face and stole more than $3,000 in cash, said the Town of Montgomery police.

Two Newburgh residents, Dameon Trent, 41, and Aracelis Olivera, 28, were both captured following an investigation.

Two others, Beth Williams, 33, and Aaron Williams, 39, also of Newburgh, have been identified as the two other suspects, but are on the run, police said.

Trent was charged with armed robbery and is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail. Olivera was charged with robbery and is being held at the jail on $50,000 cash or $250,000 bond.

Arrests warrants have been issued for the Williams, and police are asking the public for help in locating them or for the two to turn themselves into police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery Town Police at 845-457-9211.

