Valley Cottage Man Nabbed For DWI In I-87 Stop

With law enforcement agencies in the Hudson Valley cracking down on drunk, drugged and distracted driving, several local residents were among more than two dozen who found themselves charged over the weekend.

Local residents charged were:

Orange County

On Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, State Police in Greenville arrested Adolfo Gonzalez, 37, of Middletown, for DWI. He was traveling in Middletown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, State Police in Middletown arrested Elsie Guzman, 57, of Middletown, for DWAI Drugs. She was traveling on Route 17 in Goshen when she was involved on motor vehicle crash. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by drugs and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, State Police in Monroe arrested Baltazar Salazar, 32, of Monroe, for DWI. He was traveling in Monroe on when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested Kathie Vasquez, 32, of New Windsor, for DWI. She was traveling in Newburgh when she was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that she was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, State Police in Montgomery arrested Jose Garcia, 47, of Montgomery, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in Newburgh when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, State Police in Liberty arrested Darrick Mason, 28, of Port Jervis, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 17 in Mamakating when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

On Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, State Police in Ellenville arrested Jason Davila, 38, of Bloomingburg, for DWI. He was traveling on Route 209 in Wawarsing when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

Rockland County

On Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, State Police in Haverstraw arrested John Savas, 31, of Valley Cottage, for DWI. He was traveling on Interstate 87 in Clarkstown when he was stopped for a vehicle and traffic law violation. Investigation revealed that he was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.

