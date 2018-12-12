Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Vehicle Slams Into Utility Pole In Hit-Run New Hempstead Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A driver took out a utility pole in New Hempstead. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A driver took out a utility pole in New Hempstead. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
A driver took out a utility pole in New Hempstead. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A potentially dangerous scene unfolded in New Hempstead on Friday morning when a driver struck a utility pole, sending wires onto the roadway, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Bonnie Court at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, when the motorist took down the pole and proceeded to flee the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down the driver who struck the pole. Repairs are currently being made to restore the pole. Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact investigators by calling the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.