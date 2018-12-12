Vehicle Slams Into Utility Pole In Hit-Run New Hempstead Crash

A potentially dangerous scene unfolded in New Hempstead on Friday morning when a driver struck a utility pole, sending wires onto the roadway, police said.

Members of the Ramapo Police Department were dispatched to Bonnie Court at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 14, when the motorist took down the pole and proceeded to flee the scene.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down the driver who struck the pole. Repairs are currently being made to restore the pole. Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact investigators by calling the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

