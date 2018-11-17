VIDEO: Police In Ramapo Attempting To ID Suspects Involved With Stolen Credit Card

Recognize them?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to identify two people potentially implicated in a stolen credit card incident.

Surveillance video has been released by the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division, which shows the two suspects - one of which is walking with a cane - riding an escalator at an area mall.

Anyone who can help identify the suspects have been asked to contact Ramapo Police Det. Bob Curtis by calling (845) 357-2400 ext. 4354.

