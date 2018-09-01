Violence Breaks Out At New York State Fair With Numerous Fights, Stabbing

The New York State Fair, the nation's longest running, dates back to 1841.

Lasting 13 days and ending on Labor Day weekend, it draws hundreds of thousands from throughout the state.

But this year's event has been marked by violence.

State Police are investigating several incidents that occurred Sunday, Sept. 2 at the fair, held at the Empire Expo Center in Geddes, a suburb of Syracuse.

At approximately 9:30 p.m., state police responded to restaurant row for a reported stabbing. Troopers located the 17-year-old male victim from Syracuse with a stab wound to his chest. The victim was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center and is currently listed in stable condition.

At 9:53 p.m., state police responded to two women fighting. An investigation revealed the two were involved in a physical altercation when they fell through a glass area at a food stand. A 20-year-old was transported to SUNY Upstate Medical Center with lacerations. The victim was treated and released Monday morning.

Troopers responded to multiple reports of disturbances in the Chevy Court area prior to and after an 8 p.m. concert. The Solvay Fire Department assisted troopers with removing 30 teens from the roof of a restroom building located in the rear of Chevy Court.

Following the concert, a large number of individuals migrated to the Midway area. Troopers responded to the area and dispersed numerous fights.

State Police requested assistance from local and county law enforcement agencies for a large disturbance at the Byrne Dairy located at State Fair Boulevard and Bridge Street.

State Police arrested three individuals, two men and a woman -- all in their 20s -- for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

State Police were assisted by several agencies including the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, town of Geddes Police Department, AMR Ambulance, Solvay Fire Department and State Fire.

The fair ends at 9 p.m. on Labor Day with a fireworks display.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.