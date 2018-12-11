Wanted: Man Accused Of Giving Fake Name During DWI Arrest

Have you seen him?

New York State Police investigators have issued an alert for a man wanted for multiple DWI convictions who attempted to dupe police with a fake name and birthday.

Raul Arrieta, 34, is wanted by State Police in Montgomery for two previous convictions of DWI within 10 years. When he was initially arrested, he provided the name Victor Arrieta, with a birth date of Oct. 7, 1984. It was later determined that he offered a false name and birthday.

Police said that Arrieta is no longer residing at the address he provided, and on Oct. 18, an arrest warrant was issued by Orange County Court. He is also wanted by Ulster County Probation as a parole probation absconder.

Arrieta was described as a 5-foot-11 Hispanic man weighing approximately 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 457-1388 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

