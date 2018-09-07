“Speed Week” is back, as New York State Police troopers conduct a weeklong crackdown on drunk, distracted and aggressive drivers on the New York State Thruway.

The week-long enforcement began on Sunday, Sept. 9, lasting through Saturday, Sept. 15. The last “Speed Week” enforcement, last month in Westchester, led to dozens of tickets for various offenses.

According to state police, speeding is listed as a contributing factor in nearly one-third of all fatal crashes in New York State. More than 42,000 people die as the result of traffic crashes each year nationally, and hundreds of thousands suffer serious injuries. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, traffic crashes are the leading cause of death for people ages 3 to 3 years old.

During “Speed Week,” troopers will utilize marked State Police vehicles and Concealed Identity Tracking Enforcement vehicles to curtail speeding motorists. Police officials said that the “CITE vehicles allow troopers to more easily identify motorists who are violating laws while driving. These vehicles blend in with everyday traffic but are unmistakable as emergency vehicles once the emergency lighting is activated.”

“Our top priority, as with all traffic enforcement, is safety,” New York State Police Superintendent George Beach II stated. “The public can do their part to keep our streets safe simply by slowing down. Follow the posted speed limits, watch your speed and put your electronic devices down.

"These proactive measures will reduce the number of motor vehicle accidents and increase the chances of everyone making it to their destinations safely.”

