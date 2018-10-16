Contact Us
Woman, 20, Caught With Liquid Codeine, Fake License In I-87 Stop, Police Say

Zak Failla
Joe Lombardi
Ellicia R. Correia
Ellicia R. Correia Photo Credit: New York State Police

A traffic stop on I-87 led to the arrest of a passenger who was in possession of more than two ounces of codeine and a fake ID, police said.

New York State Police troopers stopped a vehicle on I-87 in Woodbury at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Friday morning, when the driver committed a traffic violation. During the subsequent traffic stop, troopers said that probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants was established.

During the search of the vehicles, one of the passengers, 20-year-old Ellicia Correia, of Massapequa, was found to be in possession of 2.25 ounces of liquid codeine and a fraudulent driver’s license.

Correia was taken into police custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a forged instrument, both felonies. She is scheduled to be arraigned in the Town of Woodbury Court on Friday afternoon. No information regarding bail or a return court date has been set.

