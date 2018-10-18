Woman, 37, Identified As Victim Of Fatal Crash Involving Motorcycle, Car

The 37-year-old woman killed in a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle near the Northern Westchester/Putnam border has been identified.

The crash occurred around 6 p.m. Friday on Route 6 (East Main Street) in Cortlandt when the motorcyclist collided with a car driven by an unidentified man making a turn onto the ramp to the Bear Mountain Parkway.

The crash caused the hours-long closure of Route 6 and the westbound ramp.

The motorcyclist, who had been rushed to New York Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt before being pronounced dead, has been identified as Daniela Aida of Cortlandt Manor.

No charges have been filed against the driver of the vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.

