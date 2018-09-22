Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Woman Accused Of Drug Dealing Caught With 104 Grams Of Cocaine In I-87 Stop

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Hathia A. Girard
Hathia A. Girard Photo Credit: New York State Police

A 36year-old alleged drug dealer is behind bars after being busted with more than 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-87.

New York State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in Westchester shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24 in Ardsley, when a driver committed a vehicle and traffic violation. During that traffic stop, police said that the interview established probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search of the vehicle, Florida, Massachusetts resident Hathia Girard, a passenger in the car, was found to be in possession of 104 grams of cocaine and there was less than one gram of marijuana inside the vehicle.

She was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The driver, whose name was not released, was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Following her arraignment in the Village of Ardsley Court, Girard was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.