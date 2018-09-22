Woman Accused Of Drug Dealing Caught With 104 Grams Of Cocaine In I-87 Stop

A 36year-old alleged drug dealer is behind bars after being busted with more than 100 grams of cocaine during a traffic stop on I-87.

New York State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in Westchester shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 24 in Ardsley, when a driver committed a vehicle and traffic violation. During that traffic stop, police said that the interview established probable cause to search the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search of the vehicle, Florida, Massachusetts resident Hathia Girard, a passenger in the car, was found to be in possession of 104 grams of cocaine and there was less than one gram of marijuana inside the vehicle.

She was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell.

The driver, whose name was not released, was also charged with unlawful possession of marijuana and cited for multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

Following her arraignment in the Village of Ardsley Court, Girard was remanded to the Westchester County Jail without bail. She is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

