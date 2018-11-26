Woman Charged With Leaving Scene Of Fatal Hit-Run In Area

Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Ramapo Daily Voice

A man was hit and killed by a passenger bus in Newburgh.
A man was hit and killed by a passenger bus in Newburgh. Photo Credit: Google Maps Street View

The driver of a passenger bus has been arrested for leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run incident.

The incident was uncovered around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28, when City of Newburgh Police officers responded to the area of 301 Robinson Avenue for a report of a male struck by a vehicle, said Det. Sgt. Joseph Rutigliano.

Officers located a man who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was deceased. The vehicle that struck the man had left the scene.

City of Newburgh detectives began working and a short while into the investigation; it was determined that the deceased was struck by a passenger bus driven by Deborah M. Berrios of Wallkill.

Berrios was charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and transported to the City of Newburgh Court for arraignment.

The name of the victim is not being released pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is continuing and detectives are still looking for witnesses who may have been in the area of 301 Robinson Avenue between 5:30 and 6:00 am on Nov, 28,

Anyone with any information should call The City of Newburgh Police Detective Division at 845-569-7509. All calls will be kept confidential.

The New York State Police were notified and responded to perform a reconstruction of the accident. The Orange County District Attorney’s Office and The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office were also notified.

