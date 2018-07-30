Contact Us
police & fire

Woman Killed In Overnight Motorcycle Crash On I-287

Joe Lombardi
I-287 in Rye.
I-287 in Rye. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 22-year-old motorcyclist from Fairfield County was killed in an overnight crash on I-287 in Westchester.

At approximately 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, state police were dispatched to investigate a serious injury motorcycle accident on I-287, eastbound in the City of Rye.

The investigation at the scene revealed that Damariz D. Rosales-Beltran of Stamford was traveling eastbound on her motorcycle on I-287, in the City of Rye.

Rosales-Beltran approached the I-95 northbound ramp and lost control of her motorcycle, causing her to be ejected, state police said.

The motorcycle continued to travel eastbound along the shoulder of the roadway until coming to rest after striking the guide rail off the right shoulder of the I-95 northbound ramp.

Rosales-Beltran was transported by ambulance to Greenwich Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

No other injuries reported, no other vehicles involved.

