police & fire

Woman Steals Money From Restaurant Tip Jar, Cuts Employees With Knife, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Sandra Houghtaling
Sandra Houghtaling Photo Credit: Liberty Police Department

A 24-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly stealing money out of a tip jar at a Chinese restaurant and then injuring two employees with a knife.

Sandra Houghtaling, of Liberty, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 23, at the Chinatown Kitchen on Route 52 in Liberty after police received a call for a robbery in progress with a knife, said the Village of Liberty Police Department.

Police responded to the scene and found Houghtaling being detained by employees of the restaurant. An investigation revealed that Houghtaling had stolen money from the tip jar located on the counter and attempted to flee the restaurant.

Employees chased after Houghtaling, stopping her in the entryway of the restaurant. At that time Houghtaling pulled out a knife and swung it at the employees causing lacerations to two of them, police said.

Police were able to take Houghtaling into custody without further incident.

She was charged with robbery, two counts of assault and petit larceny.

Houghtaling was arraigned in the Town of Rockland Court and remanded to Sullivan County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bail.

