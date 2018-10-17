Woman Struggles With Officers After Driving Drunk With Kids On Route 9, Police Say

A 36-year-old woman struggled with police after she was caught allegedly drinking and driving with two children in the car.

New York State Police troopers stopped a motorist at approximately 9:20 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 18, when she committed a vehicle and traffic violation on Route 9 in Red Hook.

During the subsequent traffic stop, troopers said that they determined the driver, Rhinebeck resident Jillian Hargrove was under the influence of alcohol with two children under the age of 16 inside the Subaru Impreza.

According to police, after a brief struggle with troopers, Hargrove was taken into custody and arrested. She was charged with aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle and resisting arrest.

Following her arraignment, Hargrove was released and is scheduled to appear in the town of Red Hook Court on Oct. 25 to answer the charges.

