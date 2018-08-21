Contact Us
Woman With 159 Bags Of Heroin, Two Others Nabbed In Area Drug Bust

Kathy Reakes
Stephanie Reis Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department
Raymond Rivera Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department
Raquan Brown Photo Credit: Port Jervis Police Department

Three people were nabbed on drug charges following an investigation by a multi-agency task force working out of Orange County.

Conducted by the Port Jervis Police Department, the New York State Police, and the FBI, the task force focused on the sales of crack cocaine and heroin in the City of Port Jervis, officials said.

Arrested during the round-up on Wednesday, Aug. 22 included Stephanie Reis, 27, of Sprarrowbush, who was caught with 159 bags of heroin.

She was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. She is being held without bail.

In addition, Raymond Rivera, 22, of Sparrowbush, was arrested for possessing 50 bags of heroin. During his arrest, Rivera took officers on a several block foot chase before being grabbed and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, resisting arrest and criminal mischief.

He is being held on $100,000 bail.

Also nabbed was Raquan Brown, 24, of the Bronx, who was caught during a surveillance operation on Aug. 7 with a quantity of crack cocaine packaged for sale, police said.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. He is being held at the Orange County Jail without bail.

The above cases are being prosecuted by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

If you see something, say something. If you suspect illegal activity and narcotics dealing is occurring in your neighborhood, contact the Port Jervis Police confidential TIPS line at 845-858-4003.

