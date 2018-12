Route 17 was closed for a short time when a woman attempted to climb the overpass, according to New York State Police.

The incident, which took place around 12:34 p.m. Tuesday, closed the roadway near Exit 124 in Goshen for a short time as officers worked to talk the "young" woman down, said state police.

The woman was removed safely from the overpass.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.