Woman's Legs Crushed Between Two Vehicles In Freak Area Accident

A 34-year-old woman received serious leg injuries when she was crushed between two vehicles in Orange County in what police are saying is a "freak accident."

The incident took place around 9:50 a.m. Tuesday on Mid Oaks Road in Monroe when the unidentified woman, who works for a cleaning company, walked out to one of two vehicles parked in an inclined driveway to retrieve supplies, said Monroe Police Sgt. Anthony Amatetti.

While she was getting the supplies from the front vehicle, another worker was leaving in the second vehicle, parked in the back.

As the 21-year-old co-worker prepared to leave, she moved the vehicle forward instead of backing out and crushed her co-worker, the sergeant said.

The victim received two crushes knees and lacerations to her lower leg. She was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center for treatment, he added.

No tickets were issued.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.