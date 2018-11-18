Contact Us
police & fire

Women Charged In Prostitution Ring Operating Out Of Area Strip Club

Read More Stories
The ring was allegedly being operated out of the Sunset Strip Exotic Dance Club at 925 Little Britain Rd., just west of I-87 in New Windsor.
The ring was allegedly being operated out of the Sunset Strip Exotic Dance Club at 925 Little Britain Rd., just west of I-87 in New Windsor. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Several women have been arrested following an ongoing prostitution investigation, New York State Police say.

Joining forces with the Town of New Windsor Police Department and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office, New York State Police busted an ongoing prostitution ring through a month-long investigation ending on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Those arrested were Lori L. Fisher, 32, of Middletown, Justine E. Brown, 29, of Newburgh and Maria Sarine, 36, of Pine Bush, as well as Elizabeth Resiga, 28, of Quebec, Canada, for prostitution, a class B misdemeanor.

The ring was allegedly being operated out of the Sunset Strip Exotic Dance Club at 925 Little Britain Rd., just west of I-87 in New Windsor. Police responded to multiple public complaints, which resulted in the arrests of women who were connected to the ring.

Fisher, Brown and Sarine were processed and given appearance tickets before their release. Resiga, non-U.S. citizen, was processed and arraigned by Town of New Windsor Justice Calderon before being remanded to the Orange County Jail on $500 cash and $5,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, police say.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

