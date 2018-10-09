Bloomberg Rejoins Democratic Party: Who Would You Vote For If He Ran Against Trump?

The race for president in 2020 is getting even more interesting.

Former three-term New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who owns an estate in Westchester, announced on Instagram and Twitter that he has re-registered as a Democrat, setting up what many political observers anticipate may become a challenge to Republican President Donald Trump, a native New Yorker.

Bloomberg's decision was posted here on Instagram. The announcement quickly spread like wildfire among international media outlets on Wednesday, Oct. 10, including an early scoop, of course, by Bloomberg News in this report:

Bloomberg, a 76-year-old billionaire who owns an estate in North Salem, has been a political independent since abandoning his Republican Party registration in 2007. Less than a month after Donald Trump's presidential inauguration, Bloomberg said he was considering a 2020 challenge, according to this report in Daily Voice -- but this marks his most overt move toward a White House campaign.

On Instagram, Bloomberg wrote: "At key points in U.S. history, one of the two parties has served as a bulwark against those who threaten our Constitution. Two years ago at the Democratic Convention, I warned of those threats. Today, I have re-registered as a Democrat – I had been a member for most of my life – because we need Democrats to provide the checks and balance our nation so badly needs."

During the July 2016 Democratic Party Convention in Philadelphia, as reported here by Daily Voice, Bloomberg called Trump, who owns an estate in Bedford, a con.

"I'm a New Yorker and I know a con when I see him," Bloomberg said at the time, labeling Trump "a dangerous demagogue."

"Let's elect a sane, competent person with international experience," said Bloomberg, an Independent when he endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua.

As a Republican mayor, Bloomberg was considered fiscally conservative, but socially moderate.

Unlike Trump, the major media company owner and philanthropist typically chooses to stay out of the public spotlight.

Bloomberg's stands o n major political issues are a stark contrast t o Trump, as listed here. Bloomberg supports a women's right to an abortion, seeks to reverse global warming and advocates for public education. In recent years, Bloomberg also has led a movement for more restrictive gun control laws and expanded rights for immigrants, among other hot-button topics.

Like Trump, Bloomberg is ranked among the richest businessmen in America.

