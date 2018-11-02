Contact Us
politics

Cuomo-Molinaro Tightens As Republicans ‘Come Home,’ New Poll Shows

Jon Craig
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro during their one debate last month on WCBS-TV.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro during their one debate last month on WCBS-TV. Photo Credit: @wcbs880

Republican Marc Molinaro's campaign for governor has gained about nine percentage points in a month.

But it may be too little, too late with Election Day coming on Tuesday Nov. 6.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle, a Democrat seeking a third term as governor, leads the Dutchess County executive by 13 percentage points, according to the latest Siena College Poll.

Cuomo leads Molinaro by 49 to 36 percent, down from 50 to 28 percent in October. Minor party candidates are supported by seven percent of voters, according to the poll of likely New York State voters released on Sunday by the Siena Research Institute.

There is some potential good news for Molinaro. About seven percent of the poll's respondents remained undecided, and Cuomo's favorability rating is its lowest in eight years.

“Days before voters go to the polls, Molinaro has narrowed Cuomo’s lead. Republicans are ‘coming home’ to support their nominee much stronger than last month, although Cuomo continues to do better with Democrats than Molinaro does with Republicans. Independents have flipped, giving Molinaro a seven-point lead after favoring Cuomo by 10 points last month,” said Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg. "Cuomo’s huge lead in New York City more than cushions his narrow three-point lead in the downstate suburbs, and Upstate, where Molinaro leads by 10 points."

For the first time since he’s been governor, more voters now view Cuomo unfavorably, at 49 percent, than view him favorably, at 45 percent, down from 50 to 46 percent last month, according to Greenberg.

Molinaro, meanwhile, continues to be largely unknown to nearly half the electorate, with a 29 to 25 percent favorability rating, compared to 24 to 20 percent last month, the poll found.

