politics

Cuomo, Trump Lunch Meeting Focuses On Gateway Tunnel

Jon Craig
Cuomo is calling on President Trump and Washington to stop playing politics and fund their share of the Gateway Tunnel project,  the nation's most urgent major infrastructure project. ​ Video Credit: NYGovCuomo

President Trump met Gov. Andrew Cuomo at the White House to discuss the Gateway Project, which would rebuild passenger rail lines between New York City and Newark, N.J.

The two men were joined at lunch on Wednesday, Nov. 28 by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, a White House spokesman.

The infrastructure development is one of the few issues where Trump may find newly empowered House Democrats willing to work with him.

The meeting appeared on Trump's public schedule and Cuomo confirmed in this statement that he planned to discuss the issue with the president.

Cuomo of New Castle said the rail infrastructure requires renovation or it will cause significant transit problems in New York and New Jersey.

"I recently sent a video of the tunnels that fully explains the situation to President Trump," Cuomo said. "The video shows the decay inside the tunnel. I spoke to the President after he received the video and we have a tentative meeting scheduled for tomorrow with the President to continue to discuss the tunnel project."

"This is not a partisan issue but a practical government necessity," Cuomo said..

Funding for the Gateway Project has been a priority for New York and New Jersey lawmakers in recent years.

The Trump Administration blocked a move to include money for the tunnel project in an omnibus spending bill earlier this year, but clarified it does not oppose the project.

