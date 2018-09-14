Despite 2-To-1 Democratic Advantage In New York, Cuomo Not Taking Molinaro Lightly, Report Says

Although registered New York Democrats outnumber Republicans by a two-to-one margin, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, isn’t taking an easy win for granted, according to this report in Politico.com .

His campaign began attacking Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, his Republican challenger, before it went negative on Cuomo's Democratic primary opponent Cynthia Nixon. Cuomo ultimately trounced Nixon in a 65 to 35 percent victory on Thursday, Sept. 13.

In August, Cuomo's campaign aired its first advertisement accusing Molinaro of engaging in pay-to-play politics.

Politico reported that It’s safe to assume that anybody who watches television in late October will become familiar with the fact that Molinaro voted against the 2011 bill that legalized same-sex marriage. Molinaro has said that he doesn’t “have any reservations about the vote,” but that “we’ve moved forward” as a society, according to Politico.

“We’re certainly bracing for the worst,” Molinaro said, referring to an expected onslaught of attack ads from the Cuomo campaign. “We’ve seen over the last several days the ugliest nature of (Cuomo’s) politics, and we’re just preparing for that. I look forward to finding out all the horrible things that he intends to tell voters about me," Molinaro told Politico.

