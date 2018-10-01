Donald Trump Jr. Says He's Open To Run For NY Governor

Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle say they could turn being the most Googled couple on the Internet into a White House career for her – and possible New York governor run for him, according to this report by Daily Mail.

The couple's first-ever television interview together was aired by DailyMailTV.

Guilfoyle, 49, said she would put her life on hold to work at the White House if President Donald Trump invited her to.

Her 40-year-old boyfriend, Donald Trump Jr., said he's not worried about Special Counsel Robert Mueller trapping him in the Russia probe.

With three divorces and six children between them, Guilfoyle joked that they're rebooting the "Brady Bunch" TV show as "The Donberly Bunch."

Guilfoyle left her job co-hosting "The Five" on Fox News Channel in July to become vice chairwoman of the pro-Trump America First Action super PAC, where former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is a senior adviser.

Daily Mail asked if Trump Jr. might run for governor in New York: He said he "would never rule anything out. ... I do enjoy the campaigning."

