Fox News Host Apologizes To Country Club In Hudson Valley Over Seating

A Fox News host took to Twitter this week to complain about a prominent Westchester country club allegedly not allowing she or her family to get a table, though she's now backing down her stance.

Melissa Francis, the co-anchor on Fox News’ "Outnumbered" and Fox Business Network’s "After the Bell" claimed that her family would not be seated at Siwanoy Country Club in Bronxville, although they are members. She cited her affiliation to Fox in her tweets.

On Sunday night, Francis wrote “Happy you’re in NYC even if Siwanoy shuns my family yet again (they must prefer @CNN v @FoxNews ).

“We are member(s) of Siwanoy Bronxville but somehow, they can’t fit us in for dinner,” she posted. “Repeatedly. I’m sure it’s a coincidence and not something more. Right?”

On Wednesday, Francis backtracked, with a new tweet apologizing for her previous posts. Officials from the country club had no comment. Francis has since deleted her initial tweets disparaging the club.

“I want to apologize to Siwanoy management for what I am now convinced was a misunderstanding,” she posted on Twitter. “It was juvenile of me to take to Twitter - and I’m not just saying that because I’ve given my kids a get out of jail free card the next time they act like children.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.