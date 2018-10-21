'Full Scope Criminal Investigation' Underway After Explosive Devices Sent To Clintons, Obama

The Secret Service announced late Wednesday morning that a "full scope criminal investigation" is underway after explosive devices were sent to the Northern Westchester home of Bill and Hillary Clinton and the Washington, D.C. office of former President Barack Obama.

The Secret Service says it "will leverage all available federal, state, and local resources to determine the source of the packages and identify those responsible."

A "functional explosive device" was discovered at around 1 a.m. Wednesday near the Clintons' home on Old House Lane in Chappaqua by a technician who screens mail for the office of Hillary Clinton.

An explosive device sent to former President Obama was intercepted by Secret Service personnel in Washington, D.C.

"The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such," the Secret Service said. "Both packages were intercepted prior to being delivered to their intended location. The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them."

Late Wednesday morning, emergency responders responded to the Time Warner Center in Manhattan, home of CNN's headquarters.

These developments come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox of billionaire business magnate and philanthropist George Soros.

Like the Clintons, Obama and CNN, Soros, a political activist and financial contributor, is a favorite target of right-wing groups and conspiracy theorists.

In a statement, The White House said, "We condemn the attempted violent attacks" made "against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton" and others.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

