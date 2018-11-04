Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
date 2018-11-04

politics

Gov. Cuomo, Sen. Gillibrand Easily Re-elected

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.
Check back to Daily Voice for updates. Photo Credit: Zak Failla

Here's a rundown of the latest results from Tuesday's Midterm elections:

Governor

Incumbent Andrew Cuomo (D) defeated challenger Marc Molinaro (R), 59 percent to 36.8 percent.

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand (D) easily defeated challenger Chele Farley (R), 66.6 percent to 33.4 percent.

U.S. Congress

Antonio Delgado (D) holds a slight lead over John Faso (R) in the 19th District, 49.8 to 47.6 with 94 percent of precincts in.

Sean Patrick Maloney (D) was re-elected in the 18th District, 55.1 percent to 44.9 over James O'Donnell (R).

Democratic incumbents Nita Lowey in the 17th District and Eliot Engel in the 16th District did not have Republican challengers.

State Senate, State House

Peter Harckham (D) edged Terrence Murphy (R) 51 percent to 49 percent with 99 percent of precincts reporting in the 40th District.

For more results, click here.

State Attorney General

Letitia James (D) easily defeated Keith Wofford (R).

State Comptroller

Thomas DiNapoli (D) defeated Jonathan Trichter (R).

For the latest updated election totals, click here.

