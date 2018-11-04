Gov. Cuomo, Sen. Gillibrand Projected To Win Easily

Here's a rundown of the latest results from Tuesday's Midterm elections:

Governor

Incumbent Andrew Cuomo (D) is the projected winner over challenger Marc Molinaro (R).

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Kirsten Gillibrand (D) is projected to easily defeat challenger Chele Farley (R).

U.S. Congress

State Senate, State House

State Attorney General, State Comptroller

