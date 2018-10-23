Gov. Cuomo's Former Law Firm Once Handled Leases, Real Estate Deals For Donald Trump

One of the most underreported facts of the current race for governor is that Andrew Cuomo of New Castle once worked for a law firm that represented Donald Trump's New York business interests.

In fact, according to several news accounts, Trump was aware of Cuomo's employment, prompting a key aide to his father, then-Gov. Mario Cuomo, to complain about possible conflicts of interest.

CuomoLeaks.com documents revealed by the Molinaro campaign traces current Gov. Cuomo’s pay-to-play mentality back decades, to the time he first "perfected the art of blurring money and ethics in order to profit off his father’s administration."

At the time, close associates of the late Gov. Mario Cuomo, including Urban Development Corp. Chairman William Stern, complained that Andrew’s actions were "casting a bad light on the administration," and that it was creating the perception among the New York City business community that his firm provided political influence.

"The facts are clear, the laws have changed, the names have changed -- but one thing remains the same, Andrew Cuomo is the King of Pay-to-Play," said Molinaro, Republican candidate for governor on Nov. 6.

It was reported in 1986, that both Andrew and his father claimed that there was no conflict with Cuomo representing private interests in front of state agencies.

This New York Times article was titled, "At Andrew Cuomo's Firm, Politics And The Law Intersect."

A more recent account in the New York Post can be found by clicking here.

Then-Gov. Mario Cuomo said, "He is my son, there are no legal inhibitions against him practicing before state agencies."

According to the Times, Trump said he retained Blutrich, Falcone & Miller law firm in real-estate cases before Andrew Cuomo became a partner. But in 1986 when the 28-year-old Cuomo was on board, Trump hired the Blutrich firm to handle a new matter.

''They are now representing us in a very significant transaction,'' Trump said in the newspaper interview. Except for saying that the current case concerned a lease negotiation, Trump declined to give more details.

Trump and other developers declined to say what fees were paid to the Blutrich firm that employed Cuomo. Trump said he retained many specialist law firms and that he chose the Blutrich firm because ''they are very capable people.''

Because Molinaro is a Republican, Cuomo often calls him a "Trump mini-me." Molinaro has said he wrote in the name of an upstate congressman for president in 2016.

Molinaro, who is Dutchess County executive, said, "For 30 years Andrew Cuomo has been cheating taxpayers, on one side of the table or the other. Andrew Cuomo: too dirty -- too long."

Molinaro added, “I commend yet another brave whistleblower who has come forward to shed light on Andrew Cuomo’s corrupt dealings and encourage all those who are sick of being cheated to send their tips to CuomoLeaks.com .”

