'Hilary Clendon' Touts 'Email Experience' In 'Murphy Brown' Secret Cameo

They've all applied for or been Murphy Brown's secretary on the acclaimed television series.

"On our first show we had a secretary who is probably the jewel in the crown of our chain of secretaries," lead actor Candice Bergen said about former First Lady and Secretary of State Clinton's surprise appearance on Murphy Brown revival premiere.

Clinton's surprise appearance on Thursday, Sept. 27 was exactly that: A surprise -- in an era of spoilers and leaks, according to Eonline and other media reports.

On the episode, which was the season premiere of the "Murphy Brown" reboot on CBS, Clinton applied for the position using the name "Hilary Clendon."

In her job interview, she touted having served for several years as a secretary at "a very large organization."

As the job interview continued it became clear she was the former Democratic candidate who lost to President Trump, looking for a new career.

“You have all the requisite skills? Computer, email,” Brown asked.

“Emails,” Clinton replied with a smile. “I do have some experience with emails.”

It was clearly a reference to Clintons' use of an unsecured Internet server to send sometimes highly-classified emails --including from her home in Westchester. The FBI investigation into her careless use of emails became a sticking point in the 2016 presidential campaign.

CBS and the Murphy Brown crew kept a lid on the surprise appearance: Bergen said there were confidentiality agreements. CBS even trimmed the Clinton scene from video trailers provided to news critics for advance reviews.

When Clinton was filmed, crews operated under a "closed set" meaning only key personnel were present: 30 to 40 people at most, the report said.

Soon, Clinton will appear on another CBS scripted series. She and former secretaries of state Madeleine Albright and Colin Powell make guest appearances on the Oct. 7 season premiere of "Madam Secretary," playing themselves, as reported here by Daily Voice.

Clinton's appearance on "Murphy Brown" drew strong reactions from some viewers, partly because it fell on the same day the Senate Judiciary Committee heard hours of emotional testimony from Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford, who has accused him of sexual assault.

"Hillary on Murphy Brown is what we all needed tonight," wrote one Twitter user.

Another was not so pleased, writing: "TV is entertainment only. Politics do not belong in my entertainment."

