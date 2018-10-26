'I'd Like To Be President,' Says Hillary, Adding She'll 'Think About Run'

Discussion about 2020 Democratic presidential contenders has largely left out one noteworthy name.

But Hillary Clinton is now fueling new speculation that she may wage a third run at the presidency after all.

In a Q&A on Friday, Oct. 26, her 71st birthday, the Chappaqua resident said she wouldn't run in 2020, but added, “I’d like to be president.”

When pressed by questioner Kara Swisher, Clinton said, “Look, I think, hopefully, when we have a Democrat in the Oval Office in January of 2021, there’s going to be so much work to be done" during the Recode Decode podcast.

After being pressed again, Clinton responded by saying, “I’m not even going to think about it until we get through this Nov. 6 election about what’s going to happen after that.”

Clinton's name has not been in the mix for potential 2020 candidates, but that may change.

The interview with technology journalist Swisher came at the 92nd Street Y in New York City.

During the interview, Clinton commented on her recent statement that former White House intern Monica Lewinsky "was an adult" during the then 22-year-old's affair with her husband, then-President Bill Clinton, saying the scandal was a “really painful difficult time in my life,” and that she feels "very sorry for what (Lewinsky) went through.”

"I understand how 20 years later, a lot of decisions are being reconsidered or being looked at again from different points of view,” she said, before changing to subject to the #MeToo movement in general. “I believe strongly that this moment is especially critical for women’s voices about their experiences to be taken seriously … [but] I’m not going to relitigate everything I’ve said for 20 years.”

You can listen to the podcast, which is one hour and 18 minutes, here.

