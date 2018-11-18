Jeanine Pirro Has Earned $200K For Speeches Since Trump Took Office

Former Westchester County District Attorney and Fox News host Jeanine Pirro pocketed more than $200,000 in speaker fees from 13 Republican organizations during President Trump's first two years in office, according to this Media Matters report.

The Fox television network claimed it does not condone any talent participating in campaign events.

In fact, Fox News personalities routinely participate in Republicans events including fundraisers and rallies, according to Media Matters.

Pirro may be the most prolific campaigner for Republicans.

She is host of the weekend TV show "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

She is considered one of President Trump’s most ardent media supporters.

Fox News has no apparent problem with Pirro and other personalities such as Fox News host Pete Hegseth and contributor Sebastian Gorka getting paid by Republican organizations; in one case, a Republican committee sent a payment directly to Pirro at Fox News’ New York City headquarters, Media Matters reported.

Here is the non-profit organization's list of 13 events that Pirro has appeared at during the past two years, along with the amount of money she or her speaking agency, Premiere Speakers Bureau, received in speaking fees near the time of the event:

Scott Wagner for Governor in Pennsylvania (October 10): $35,000. (Initial reports said Wagner paid Pirro $24,500; an additional payment of $10,500 was made public following those reports.)

Kern County Republican Party in California (March 16): $25,000

Sangamon County Republican Central Committee in Illinois (February 8): $13,250

New Jersey Republican State Committee (Pirro received a speaker’s fee in January, February, and March of 2018 for an event: $15,000

Alachua County Republican Party in Florida (November 9, 2017): $15,000

California Republican Party (October 21, 2017): $20,000

Volusia County Republican Party in Florida (October 8, 2017): $20,000; separately, Pirro also received $442.35 for books.

Republican Party of Arkansas (July 28, 2017): $15,000

Bonneville County GOP in Idaho (March 31, 2017): $14,000; separately, Pirro also received $2,204.42 for airfare and hotel.

Republican Committee of Lower Merion and Narberth in Pennsylvania (March 20, 2017): $5,284; separately, Pirro also received $240.90 for transportation expenses.

Georgia Republican Party (March 13, 2017): $15,000; separately, Pirro also received $261.38 for travel fees.

Erie County Republican Committee in New York (March 9, 2017): $7,579.34

Kent County Republican Committee in Delaware (February 18, 2017): $12,000 (via SENR PAC, which is the campaign committee of the Delaware Senate Republicans).

Pirro made headlines in late June when Donald Trump Jr. floated her name as a potential Supreme Court justice, tweeting her selection "would be pretty awesome." The nomination and controversial appointment ultimately went to Brett Kavanaugh.

In January, Daily Voice reported about Pirro's "search for Hillary Clinton" in the woods of Chappaqua.

