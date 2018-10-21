Joe Biden, Congressional Challenger Delgado Will Rally To Get Out The Vote In Hudson Valley

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be in the Hudson Valley to encourage area residents to “get out the vote” at a rally in Kingston.

Biden will be on hand to support Democratic candidate Antonio Delgado, who is challenging Rep. John Faso for the state’s 19th Congressional District in what is expected to be one of the most competitive races in November.

"We need people like Antonio in Congress. ... I know that he has what it takes to make a real difference for people in upstate New York," Biden said in a statement endorsing Delgado. "He has fresh ideas and the ability to find common ground. His commitment to serve the community is clear. I know he will fight for the rights of everyone in upstate New York and is exactly the kind of leader we need right now.”

The race has been contentious, with Delgado and Faso repeatedly butting heads as election season rapidly approaches.

Delgado stated that “I am honored to welcome Vice President Biden to (New York). Vice President Biden grew up just south of here, in Scranton, and understands the struggles and concerns of the working folks in our region.

"He knows what it takes to bring about real positive change, and to seek out bipartisan solutions. I am very grateful for his support as we remind folks just what is at stake and how important it is to get out and vote on Nov. 6.”

The rally is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26 at the Senate Garage on North Front Street in Kingston. Tickets have already sold out and are no longer available.

“I am proud to endorse Antonio Delgado for Congress in New York’s 19th congressional district,” Biden stated. “The people of upstate New York deserve an engaged representative with local, working-class roots who understands their concerns and provides a positive vision for a better future.

"Antonio has consistently championed the right to universal quality, affordable healthcare for everyone. Antonio will continue to fight for the rights of everyone in his district by putting in the hard work and being accountable.”

