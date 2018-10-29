Lowey, Engel Would Land Powerful Majority Posts If Congressional Democrats Regain House

If Democrats take over the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday, Nov. 6, two members of Congress representing Westchester County expect to be appointed to top leadership posts.

U.S. Rep. Nita Lowey, who represents Westchester as well as Rockland County, and Rep. Eliot L. Engel, who represents southern Westchester and the Bronx, would get a pair of the highest-ranking committee chairmanships based on their seniority.

New York state lawmakers would play a larger role in Washington, D.C., than they have in a generation.

Yorktown High School graduate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of the Bronx, who upset longtime Rep. Joseph Crowley in June's Democratic primary in June, would become the youngest woman ever elected to Congress and likely lead the political party on progressive issues.

U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of Cold Spring, who represents parts of Dutchess, Orange, Putnam and Westchester counties, also would be expected to land a key leadership post.

If Democrat Antonio Delgado of Rhinebeck pulls off an upset of incumbent U.S. Rep. John Faso in the 19th Congressional District -- representing Dutchess and 10 other Upstate counties -- he also would retain more clout as a freshman in the Democratic majority.

Faso is in the fight of his political life, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Tuesday, Oct. 30 that shows Delgado leading the Hudson Valley Republican by 49 to 44 percent.

Lowey, a 15-term veteran lawmaker, is in line to become the first woman to chair the highly influential House Appropriations Committee.

The position would put her at the head of a committee overseeing $1.3 trillion in annual discretionary spending.

Lowey, who could become one of 35 Democratic women to lead committees and subcommittees in the next Congress, said she hopes to steer the chamber away from large omnibus bills and reinstate a system of passing various spending bills separately.

The 81-year-old from Harrison vowed to resist Republican Party efforts to cut social services' spending and restore money to prevent gun violence, women's health initiatives and reproductive rights.

"House Democrats have worked hard to increase funding for initiatives that grow the economy and improve the quality of life for all Americans," Lowey told The Daily News. "We intend to govern responsibly and restore regular order."

Even President Donald Trump said last month that a House under Democratic control might not be all that bad.

“Can we get along?" Trump, a native New Yorker told reporters. “Maybe. There is a possibility they want infrastructure, I want infrastructure.”

However, U.S. Rep. Jerrold L. Nadler, another New York Democrat, would head the powerful House Judiciary Committee, which has the authority to investigate the Trump Administration.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.