Molinaro Campaign Expects Support From Republican Governors Association Record Fundraising

A spokesman for Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, who is challenging Democrat Andrew Cuomo for governor on Nov. 6, said the campaign expects to benefit from the national Republican Governors Association record fundraising this election cycle.

The RGA announced $42.6 million raised in the third quarter of 2018, bringing its fundraising total for the 2017-2018 cycle to a new record-setting $156 million.

The third quarter total doubled what the RGA raised in the same time period in 2014 ($21.3 million), the last comparable year with 36 gubernatorial elections.

Cuomo of New Castle is seeking a third four-year term as governor.

The RGA announced that it will spend more than $60 million on governors’ races in the final weeks of the election, expanding targeted ad campaigns to elect Republican governors including in New York state.

William O'Reilly, a campaign spokesman for Molinaro, said the Republican challenger would benefit from the RGA money, but was unsure of a specific dollar amount.

"We expect to be supported," O'Reilly said.

The $156 million raised so far by the RGA in the 2018 cycle significantly eclipses the Democratic Governors Association’s $103 million fundraising figure from the same time period, reported earlier by The Washington Post.

"The RGA’s impressive haul is a direct result of the hard work of Republican governors across the country,” said RGA Chairman Governor Bill Haslam of Tennessee.

"Republican governors are taking action and delivering results, and continue to prove why they are known as America’s Doers. Donors across the country agree: the best investment for the advancement of conservative policies in America today is with Republican governors," Haslam said.

"With just three weeks until Election Day, the RGA is defending the highest number of Republican governorships ever in a single election year, but these resources give us the ability to compete and ensure voters understand why Republican governors are the best hope for moving their states forward," said RGA Executive Director Paul Bennecke.

"The RGA has aired TV ads, directly or through partners, in more than 20 states this year, and we plan to spend over $60 million in the last three weeks alone. We are not taking any race for granted and we will not leave anything on the table," Bennecke said.

