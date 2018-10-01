More Americans Believe Christine Blasey Ford, Marist Poll Finds

Nearly half of Americans believe that Christine Blasey Ford was telling the truth last week following the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court justice, according to a new Marist College poll.

One in three residents, or 33 percent, told pollsters Kavanaugh was honest. Forty-five percent said they believe Ford and 22 percent were unsure how the felt, the poll found.

“Twenty-seven years after the (Clarence) Thomas-(Anita) Hill controversy, Americans are reacting very differently to the Kavanaugh-Ford testimony,” says Dr. Lee M. Miringoff, director of The Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “Although a notable number of Americans are still on the fence, overall, Kavanaugh comes up short in the court of public opinion, and the gap between the two of them has widened since before the Senate hearings.”

The poll also found that current public opinion falls along party lines with 76 percent of Democrats believed Ford and 76 percent of Republicans believe Kavanaugh.

And while a majority of women, 52 percent, said they believe Ford, only 39 percent of men say they thought Kavanaugh was being honest, and 37 percent 37 percent believed Ford.

Finally, if the FBI's investigation into Kavanaugh does not erase the doubts, 52 percent of Americans say he should not be confirmed to serve in the Supreme Court, the poll found.

To read a summary of the entire poll, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.