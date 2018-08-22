Contact Us
New Poll Shows How Gillibrand, Cuomo, Others Would Fare Against Trump In Potential 2020 Races

Do you recognize this possible 2020 presidential candidate? U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, a Democrat from New York. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Do you recognize this potential 2020 presidential candidate? Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is a native of New York City. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Politico released recent public-opinion polling results pitting President Trump against 11 potential Democratic challengers in the 2020 presidential race including three from New York. Photo Credit: POLITICO/ Morning Consult
This attorney is considered a possible Democratic candidate for president in 2020. Michael Avenatti is now representing porn-film actress Stormy Daniels in a legal case involving President Trump and his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen. Photo Credit: Wikipedia
Do you recognize this possible Democratic candidate for president in 2020? U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren is from Massachusetts and a native of Oklahoma. Photo Credit: Wikipedia

The next presidential election is more than two years away, but how do you think President Trump would fare against several Democratic prospects?

A new poll, as reported here by Politico found the Republican president trailing potential rivals in a 2020 match-up.

This week's Politico/Morning Consult poll found Trump had paltry levels of support when matched up with nearly a dozen wannabe  Democratic presidential rivals.

The poll found a high number of respondents undecided in about a dozen possible match-ups including two politicians from New York state.

Pitted against former Vice President Joe Biden of Delaware or U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont — Trump trails by 12 percentage points. Biden leads Trump, 43 percent to 31 percent, and Sanders’ lead over the president is similar, 44 percent to 32 percent, according to the poll.

The poll found that a plurality — and in some cases, a majority — of voters are undecided in Trump match-ups against eight other Democrats including three from New York:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle; U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand , a native of Albany; and former Attorney General Eric Holder, a native of New York City.

Other Democrats tested against Trump in the poll included Sens. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); Montana Gov. Steve Bullock; Rep. John Delaney (D-MD); and Michael Avenatti, the lawyer and media commentator in several high-profile cases -- most recently representing Stephanie "Stormy Daniels" Clifford.

She is the porn-film actress whom Trump’s then-personal attorney, Michael Cohen, admitted paying off to ensure her silence in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign. Cohen pleaded guilty in federal court to campaign finance violations on Tuesday, Aug. 21.

Trump also trails U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat whom Trump dubbed “Pocahontas” -- which Warren calls a racial slur — but by a smaller margin, 34 percent to 30 percent. A plurality of voters, 36 percent, are undecided in that poll match-up. Warren is a native of Oklahoma; her mother was a Native American.

