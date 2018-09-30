Racist, Sexist, Anti-Gay: Hillary Clinton Unloads On Trump

Hillary Clinton unloaded on President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Oct. 2 charging her former presidential rival with being racist, sexist and anti gay rights.

'He has been racist, he's been sexist, he's been Islamophobic, he has been anti-LGBTQ, I mean, there's a long list,' Clinton told the Atlantic Events Festival, according to this report by the Daily Mail.

She also said there's "a lot to be concerned about" over Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

The former presidential candidate and Secretary of State from Chappaqua cited Trump's behavior in the wake of Charlottesville, Virginia, riots in 2017, which were provoked when a white supremacist group marched through the city to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate war general Robert E. Lee.

Violence escalated when counter protestors joined the march, leaving more than 30 people injured and killing one.

'I think he has thrown his lot in with many people and groups whose stated objection is white nationalism, white supremacy, how could you explain what he did and why after Charlottesville?" Clinton said.

In his initial statement Trump did not denounce white nationalists explicitly, but condemned the "hatred, bigotry, and violence on many sides." He later referred to "very fine people on both sides."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.