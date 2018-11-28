Rockland Gets $3.6M From State Bridge NY Program

Rockland County has been awarded four grants totaling more than $3.6 million through the state’s Bridge NY initiative.

The first grant is worth $1.92 million and is intended to replace the bridge on Grassy Point Road over the Minisceongo Creek. Rockland County also received $808,000 intended to replace the culvert below Call Hollow Road at the Minisceongo Creek, $348,000 to replace the culvert on Townline Road for a tributary to the Hackensack River and $550,000 to replace the culvert on Hungry Hollow Road for a tributary to the Saddle River.

Furthermore, $995,000 will be allocated to the Town of Orangetown for the Mountainview Avenue Culvert over Sparkill Creek to be replaced. An additional $670,000 is for the Village of Wesley Hills to replace the culvert on Wesley Chapel Road over the Willow Tree Brook, and $291,000 is for the Village of Chestnut Ridge to replace the culvert on Pinebrook Road over the Pine Brook.

“This money will help Rockland County as we continue to improve our infrastructure. County residents and tourists visiting from as far away as Ireland and China will benefit from these needed upgrades,” said County Executive Ed Day.

“I am appreciative that the Bridge NY Program and Governor Cuomo recognized the merit of these projects, and I thank the Rockland County Highway Department and our grant writing consultants Millennium Strategies for their hard work preparing the grant applications.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.