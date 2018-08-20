Contact Us
politics

State Investigators Issue Subpoena To Michael Cohen As Part Of Trump Foundation Probe

Michael Cohen
Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, the former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by New York state investigators as part of a probe of the Trump Foundation, according to multiple reports.

The move comes less than 24 hours after Cohen agreed to a plea agreement on eight charges, including multiple felony counts of bank and tax fraud as well federal campaign-finance violations involving hush-money payments he made to women who say they had extra-marital affairs with Trump.

Cohen, 51, said in court that Trump directed him to make the hush-money payments, and one audio recording by Cohen supports that claim.

Cohen was released on $500,000 bond and is due to be sentenced in early December.

"A subpoena has been issued to Michael Cohen for relevant information in light of the public disclosures made yesterday," New York State Department of Taxation and Finance spokesman James Gazzale told CNBC.

Gazzale said his department will work with New York's Attorney General's office, as well as the Manhattan District Attorney.

The New York State attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit on June 16, the president's 72nd birthday, alleging the Trump Foundation and the Trump family engaged in self-dealing and illegal coordination with the presidential campaign and committed numerous violations of campaign finance laws.

Named in the lawsuit filed by Attorney General Barbara D. Underwood against the Donald J. Trump Foundation are its directors, Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump.

For more, check Daily Voice's previous report by clicking here.

