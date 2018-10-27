Statewide Election Guide Offered by League Of Women Voters

Having trouble finding out who is running for election in your town, village or county?

The League of Women Voters has released on online guide of all Nov. 6 contests.

Readers can type in their zip codes to get a list of all local candidates, by clicking here:

The link includes federal, state, judicial and all local races or propositions for the midterm elections.

The LWV encourages everyone to share the link: https://lwvny.civicengine.com/

