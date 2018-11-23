Stewart-Cousins' Elevation As NY's First Female Majority Leader Lauded By Cuomo, Pace President

There no longer will be "three men in a room" negotiating key state legislation, with the first woman in the state's history being tapped as a leader in the New York General Assembly.

"Congratulations to Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins on her much-deserved election to be leader of the Senate majority and the first African-American woman to lead a majority conference in the Legislature," Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a fellow Westchester Democrat, said in a statement on Monday, Nov. 26.

Stewart-Cousins of Yonkers also drew praise from Pace University's president, where she received her bachelor's and master's degrees.

Cuomo added: "Since the beginning of her career in public service, Leader Stewart-Cousins has always been a trailblazer. From being the first African-American woman to serve as Director of Community Affairs in the City of Yonkers, to authoring and passing landmark legislation in the Westchester County Legislature to strengthen gun laws and protect human rights, to taking on local property taxes and fighting for our communities in the State Senate, she is a proven leader and a skilled legislator."

"Today more than ever, we need people like Leader Stewart-Cousins to forge the path ahead for this great state. I look forward to working with her to stand up to the extreme conservative agenda and to fight together for our bold progressive priorities," Cuomo said.

Stewart-Cousins received her Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Administration degrees at Pace University.

Pace President Marvin Krislov said: “Congratulations to State Senator Andrea Stewart-Cousins, who was elected today as majority leader of the New York State Senate."

"She’s a double alumna of Pace University, and now she’s the first woman to a lead a chamber in our state legislature," Krislov said. "Pace students and alumni are hard-working, driven leaders, and we’re so proud of Sen. Stewart-Cousins for all her hard work, drive, and great accomplishments.”

