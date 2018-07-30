Thanks, Obama: Ex-President Endorses Hudson Valley Congressional Candidate

A Congressional candidate in the Hudson Valley received an endorsement from former President Barack Obama on Wednesday.

Rhinebeck resident Anthony Delgado, a Schenectady native challenging first-term Republican John Faso in the 19th District in November’s midterm elections, was among 81 Democrats who received the former Commander-in-Chief’s vote of approval this week.

The 19th district - where Delgado is running - includes parts of Dutchess, Ulster, Greene, Columbia, Sullivan, Delaware, Schoharie, Otsego, Rensselaer, Montgomery and Broome counties.

“Today I’m proud to endorse such a wide and impressive array of Democratic candidates – leaders as diverse, patriotic, and big-hearted as the America they’re running to represent,” Obama posted. “I’m confident that, together, they’ll strengthen this country we love by restoring opportunity, repairing our alliances and standing in the world, and upholding our fundamental commitment to justice, fairness, responsibility, and the rule of law. But first, they need our votes.”

In a statement following the president’s endorsement, the 41-year-old Delgado said he is “honored and truly humbled.”

“The values he has dedicated his life to promoting — commitment to service, hard work and ensuring equal rights for everyone — are the same values I am committed to promoting for the people of our region,” Delgado said. “I look forward to continuing to build on the momentum created by the grassroots support of our volunteers. It is when we all work together, as actively engaged citizens, that we can best improve our democracy.”

