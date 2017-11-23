Three From New York In Top 15 Of New Rankings Of Likely 2020 Dem Presidential Candidates

Who would you rank as the top Democratic presidential candidate from New York in 2020?

A major newspaper has picked three New York politicians as Top-15 contenders in its latest ranking of Democrats most likely to challenge President Trump.

Getting dumped from The Washington Post's watch list were Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle and former Attorney General Eric Holder, a native of New York City.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said during a debate prior to her Nov. 6 re-election that she would serve the entire six-year term. But two days later, Gillibrand appeared to reopen the door to a presidential run on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

"I believe it is a moral question for me," the Albany native told Colbert. "I’ve seen the hatred and division that President Trump has put out into our country. . . . I will promise you I will give it a long, hard thought, consideration. I will do that."

The Washington Post ranked Gillibrand No. 6 overall.

An earlier poll by Politico included other possible Democratic challengers to Republican Donald Trump in 2020 including Gov. Cuomo, as reported here by Daily Voice.

