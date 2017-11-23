Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
politics

Three From New York In Top 15 Of New Rankings Of Likely 2020 Dem Presidential Candidates

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Kirsten Gillibrand and Andrew Cuomo Photo Credit: File
Michael Bloomberg Photo Credit: File
Gov. Andrew Cuomo marched alongside Bill and Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua in the New Castle Memorial Day Parade. Photo Credit: Contributed

Who would you rank as the top Democratic presidential candidate from New York in 2020?

Poll
Which New Yorker would you pick as a Democratic Presidential candidate in 2020
Current Results

Which New Yorker would you pick as a Democratic Presidential candidate in 2020

  • Michael Bloomberg
    40%
  • Hillary Clinton
    3%
  • Andrew Cuomo
    8%
  • Kirsten Gillibrand
    5%
  • Eric Holder
    1%
  • None of the above
    40%
  • Undecided
    2%

A major newspaper has picked three New York politicians as Top-15 contenders in its latest ranking of Democrats most likely to challenge President Trump.

Getting dumped from The Washington Post's watch list were Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New Castle and former Attorney General Eric Holder, a native of New York City.

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said during a debate prior to her Nov. 6 re-election that she would serve the entire six-year term. But two days later, Gillibrand appeared to reopen the door to a presidential run on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

"I believe it is a moral question for me," the Albany native told Colbert. "I’ve seen the hatred and division that President Trump has put out into our country. . . . I will promise you I will give it a long, hard thought, consideration. I will do that."

The Washington Post ranked Gillibrand No. 6 overall.

The rest of the newspaper's Top-15 can be found by clicking here.

An earlier poll by Politico included other possible Democratic challengers to Republican Donald Trump in 2020 including Gov. Cuomo, as reported here by Daily Voice.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.