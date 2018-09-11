'Tish' James Wins Democratic Primary For Attorney General In Four-Way Race

Letitia "Tish" James became the first black woman to win a major party statewide nomination on Thursday, Sept. 13 in the four-way primary race for state Attorney General.

James, endorsed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, was the unofficial winner for the job used to police Wall Street and lead legal “resistance” against President Donald Trump.

James took aim at Trump in her victory speech, saying he "can't go a day without dividing us."

James told supporters in Brooklyn that we're "in the middle of a fight to save our democracy."

She said Trump "can't go a day without threatening our fundamental rights" or the rights of immigrants.

James, 59, defeated Fordham University law professor Zephyr Teachout, U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney of Cold Spring and Leecia Eve, a former aide to Hillary Clinton of Chappaqua.

Now, James is considered the Nov. 6 general election favorite in the heavily-Democratic state over little-known New York City attorney Keith Wofford, the Republican nominee.

According to unofficial early returns from the state Board of Elections, James led with 40 percent of the statewide vote. Teachout received about 31 percent, trailed by Maloney with about 25 percent and Eve with 3 percent,

The New York Times endorsed Teachout, who Mother Jones declared "would make Donald Trump's life hell" in this article.

New York's acting attorney general congratulated the four Democrats running to replace her and said she's proud to have kept the office going after Eric Schneiderman's abrupt resignation in May amid allegations he physically abused women.

Interim Attorney General Barbara Underwood tweeted Thursday before polls closed that the candidates "believe in the power of this office" and have given voters "a choice for the future." Underwood declined to run for election.

Underwood says she hopes it's clear the office "is the sum of all its staff. I am so proud to be your AG."

Earlier this week, Teachout questioned Andrew Cuomo’s decision to rush the opening of the second span of the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Cuomo held a grand opening ceremony for the bridge last Friday but had to close the span to traffic the next day after crews disassembling the old Tappan Zee Bridge discovered that it had destabilized and could fall, potentially hitting the new span, as reported here by Daily Voice.

