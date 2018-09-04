Too Close To Call? New Poll Finds GOP's Molinaro Closing In On Cuomo

In the absence of independent public polling, historically conducted during this period, the Reform Party commissioned an independent IVR poll, on Aug. 29 and 30, of 2783 likely general election voters to survey their views on the upcoming New York governor's race and other key issues.

According to the poll, two-term Gov. Andrew Cuomo's lead has fallen to just three-percentage points over his Republican and Reform party opponent Marc Molinaro, who is Dutchess County Executive.

Cuomo lives in New Castle, Westchester County.

Democrat Cuomo's current polling lead is just 46-43 percent over Republican challenger Molinaro, according to a new poll commissioned by the Reform Party of New York and conducted by Liberty Opinion Research.

In the multi-ballot question, Cuomo leads with 31 percent over Molinaro with 30 percent, while Democratic primary challenger Cynthia Nixon of Manhattan drew 14 percent. Nixon, an education activist best known for her TV role on "Sex and the City" will face Cuomo in the Thursday, Sept. 13 Democratic primary election.

The remaining poll support was split up by former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner, Larry Sharpe and Howie Hawkins, who each received 5 percent in the poll, while 10 percent remained undecided.

In a press statement, Reform Party Chairman Curtis Sliwa, said, "Bad news for Andrew Cuomo: Over 53 percent of New Yorkers surveyed believe it's time to give a new person a chance, which is buoying Molinaro, who still is unknown by a majority of New Yorkers."

Sliwa added, "While a multi-candidate race closes the margin even further to only one point, what is clear (is) that we are headed to a competitive general election in November, which is good for New Yorkers who deserve a real choice."

The poll also indicated that Cuomo's "America was never that great" gaffe -- as reported here by Daily Voice -- resulted in 47 percent of voters to be less likely to vote for Gov. Cuomo. Meanwhile, 60 percent of voters surveyed oppose the governor's decision to pardon convicted felons on parole and restore their right to vote ahead of the 2018 election.

"After two terms as Governor and one as Attorney General Andrew Cuomo is essentially running for a fourth term and he has worn out his welcome with a majority of New Yorkers," Sliwa said.

The Reform Party/ Liberty Opinion Research poll of 2783 likely voters has a margin of error of plus or minus 1.9 percentage points.

