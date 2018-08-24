Trump Family's Biggest Legal Threat From SDNY Prosecutors, Not Mueller, Reports Say

Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York are set to take the Trump organization to task for various offenses, according to legal experts and multiple reports .

In the past week, the Office of the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY) has accepted a guilty plea from President Donald Trump's former longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, and offered an immunity deal to Allen Weisselberg, chief financial officer of The Trump Organization.

According to Bloomberg , Weisselberg, “will likely be required to provide information on all criminal activity he knows about.”

Trump now faces a “two-front war against the Justice Department,” led by the Southern District, which can investigate any aspect of Trump’s behavior that took place in its jurisdiction.

Former FBI Director Robert Mueller is leading an 18-member special counsel team's inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

The Atlantic noted that “SDNY’s aggressive pursuit of the Mafia and similarly structured organizations earned it a nickname, the Sovereign District of New York, and allowed it a little more leeway and independence from the Justice Department than most U.S. attorney’s offices enjoy. It is also arguably subject to less oversight than Mueller’s probe, which is being overseen directly by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein”

With members and former members of the Trump administration and foundation being picked off one-by-one, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., may be next, according to multiple reports. The Political Insider reported that the younger Trump is likely to be charged with lying to the FBI.

The Political Insider report said that a former Trump insider and Northern Westchester native Roger Stone, a decades-long run friend and political consultant to the president, believes that Trump Jr. is “in Robert Mueller’s crosshairs.”

Stone has said he himself may be indicted as part of Mueller's probe into Stone's contacts with at least one Russian hacker (known as "Guccifer 1.0") and sent out an email urging supporters to donate to his legal defense fund. Stone's grandson has started a GoFundMe page as well .

Stone is a 1970 graduate of John Jay High School in Cross River.

