Video: Loose Horse Located In Ramapo

Hold your horses.

Literally.

There was no day off for members of the Ramapo Police Department, who came to the rescue of a loose horse early during the Columbus Day holiday.

The Ramapo Police Department received a report of a loose horse on Ackertown Road at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 8. Two officers hoofed it over to the area, and eventually tracked down the horse near Twin Lakes Drive.

Police said that the officers determined that the horse belonged to the Rudolf Steiner Fellowship Community Farm. Ramapo Police Officer Christine Winter - who has “extensive experience” with horses - was able to apply a lead-line to rein the horse in, and kept it in place until members of the farm arrived with a horse trailer.

It was later determined that the horse, Oscar, got out through a break in the fence. The farm has since repaired the fence, and the horse has been returned without further incident.

